What’s happening this week: holiday marketplace, Re-Imagine West Howard open house, tour of lights

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the holiday marketplace at Clariemont Elementary School, the work shop and open house for the Re-Imagine West Howard and Atlanta Avenue railroad crossing projects, and the Avondale Estates Christmas Tour of Lights. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Virtual webinar hosted by the DeKalb County Board of Health

The holidays are almost here, which means family gatherings and holiday parties. Keep yourself and your family healthy and safe this holiday season by getting your yearly flu vaccine. National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW) is December 5-11 and the DeKalb County Board of Health encourages everyone ages six months and older to get their yearly flu vaccine. The flu vaccine is your best protection against the flu, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Health offers yearly flu vaccines to everyone six months and older at our Clifton Springs, East DeKalb, North DeKalb and T.O. Vinson health centers. To celebrate NIVW, the Board of Health is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from noon to 2:00 p.m. “Keeping Our Communities Healthy this Flu Season” will feature Dr. Yabode (Yabo) Beysolow, MD, MPH, an immunization subject matter expert with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Participation in the webinar is free and available via Zoom at bit.ly/3Gf5DTl. Registration is not necessary for this event. Topics to be covered include flu facts and myths, the importance of getting an annual flu vaccine, how to have conversations about flu in your community, and other questions from participants. For more information about getting a flu vaccine, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu/ or call 404-294-3700. For more information about the webinar, call 404-508-7847. The webinar is made possible with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the DeKalb County Board of Health.

Avondale Estates Holiday Spirit Awards

Avondale Estates is hosting another round of holiday spirit awards during the Christmas season. Homeowners and business owners can submit their home or business for one of four different categories. The categories are the business award for the most creative, original display of holiday cheer by a business; sparkle and pizzazz for homes with the most artistic use of lights and animation; Avondale elegance for elegantly displayed decor in the yard or home as seen from the street; and children’s appeal for decorations that will delight children. Entries should be submitted by Dec. 12 and voting will be held from Dec. 13-17.

Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibit

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University presents Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, the first exhibition to feature together the work of two leading Indigenous contemporary artists whose processes focus on collaborative art making. The exhibit explores the collective process of creation and features over 20 mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, along with a new monumental artist-guided community artwork also entitled Each/Other. The exhibition will be on display at the Carlos Museum until Dec. 12.

Decatur Youth Council Food and Toiletry Drive

The Decatur Youth Council is collecting food and toiletries until Dec. 17 that will be distributed to the Decatur-are Emergency Assistance Ministry, the Decatur Cooperative Ministry and Free99Fridge. The council has divided the city into four neighborhood zones using the railroad and main north-south streets as boundaries in an effort to spur healthy competition and community pride among the neighborhoods. The neighborhood zone that donates the most goods, in terms of pounds, will win bragging rights for being an outstanding community helper.

Atlanta Ballet Performs “The Nutcracker”

Atlanta Ballet will make its long-awaited return to the stage Dec. 4-29 as the company presents Yuri Possokhov’s “The Nutcracker.” The production features larger-than-life sets and bold costumes, along will video projections created by a world-class team. Atlanta Ballet will perform at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Christmas Town at the Center for Puppetry Arts

Christmas Town, named after the fictional town in the 1964 stop-motion production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, will be set up at the Center for Puppetry Arts this holiday season. It will include a special exhibition, live performance, and hands-on workshop. The exhibition will offer guests a glimpse into the history behind the creation of Rudolph, while the performance and puppet-making workshop bring these iconic seasonal figures to life. Christmas Town is sponsored by WarnerMedia. The exhibition will be on display until Jan. 2, 2022.

Anti-Racism Speaker Series

Decatur’s anti-racism speaker series will continue on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. with a discussion on coalition building, community engagement and establishing trusting relationships. The event will be held via Zoom and those wishing to tune in must register in advance. The event will feature Robin Rue Simmons, founder and executive director of FirstRepair, a not-for-profit organization that informs local reparations nationally.

Terrific Thursdays in Decatur

Enjoy holiday shopping in Decatur on Thursdays throughout December during extra special shopping days. Terrific Thursdays will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9. Terrific Thursdays give shoppers an opportunity to find deals, discounts, and more, along with warm welcomes at the independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks for customers.

Re-Imagine West Howard and Atlanta Avenue Railroad Crossing Improvements Open House

The city of Decatur and the planning team of Landis Evans and Partners, and Atkins will host an open house and workshop to discuss the Re-Imagine West Howard project on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Atlanta Friends Meeting, 701 West Howard Avenue. The project will include replacing the notorious planters on West Howard with permanent bicycle and pedestrian safety and landscape improvements. Participants will also discuss the plans for the railroad crossing improvements at Atlanta Avenue.

4 Daze Dead w/ Belfast 6 Pack at 37 Main

4 Daze Dead will perform with Belfast 6 Pack on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7:45 p.m. at 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. 4 Daze Dead is a hard rock band from Georgia that formed in 2016. The debut EP “Uproar” was released in July 2017. Their diverse musical backgrounds and influences contributed to the creation of their unique sound, from hard-hitting rock to soulful, melodic grooves.

COVID-19 Vaccine Opportunity at City Schools of Decatur

The City Schools of Decatur will be working with the DeKalb Board of Health to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 to five to 11-year-olds only. Appointments should be scheduled in advance. Vaccines will be available on Friday, Dec. 10, from 2:30-5 p.m. in the boardroom at the Wilson Center, 125 Electric Avenue.

Lock-In for Life

DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will partner with the DeKalb County School District and the DeKalb County 100 Black Men to hold the third annual Lock-In for Life on Friday, Dec. 10, from 6-10 p.m. at Redan High School, 5247 Redan Road in Stone Mountain. The program is designed to promote healthy relationships among middle and high school teen males.

Tribute and Freebird at 37 Main

Tribute, a celebration of the Allman Brothers Band, will perform with Freebird, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute, on Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. at 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. Tribute is as an eight-piece group that faithfully recreates the music of the Allman Brothers Band. Freebird plays with the passion and intensity of Lynyrd Skynyrd to recreate the music of the band.

Decatur Holiday Marketplace

Clairemont Elementary School is hosting the 30th annual Decatur Holiday Marketplace on Friday, Dec. 10, 5:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The school will magically transform into an artists’ market accomapnied by food and a festive atmosphere. The artisans and makers will be selling their unique handmade items including paintings, glass art, jewelry, pottery, gourmet food items and much more. All proceeds from the event will support learning initiatives for Clairemont students. The holiday marketplace is at Clairemont Elementary School, 155 Erie Avenue. The online marketplace is also available this year.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

North Pole at Tucker

Tucker Parks and Recreation is hosting North Pole at Tucker on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 3-7 p.m. at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road. Guests will be able to create winter crafts, decorate cookies and meet Tucker’s Singing Santa in the wonderland at the recreation center.

