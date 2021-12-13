What’s happening this week: holiday movie night, food and toiletry drive, tribute band performances

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a holiday movie night at Legacy Park and performances at 37 Main in Avondale Estates. This is the last week to donate to the Decatur Youth Council’s food and toiletry drive. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Avondale Estates Holiday Spirit Awards

Avondale Estates is hosting another round of holiday spirit awards during the Christmas season. Homeowners and business owners can submit their home or business for one of four different categories. The categories are the business award for the most creative, original display of holiday cheer by a business; sparkle and pizzazz for homes with the most artistic use of lights and animation; Avondale elegance for elegantly displayed decor in the yard or home as seen from the street; and children’s appeal for decorations that will delight children. Voting will be held from Dec. 13-17.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Youth Council Food and Toiletry Drive

The Decatur Youth Council is collecting food and toiletries until Dec. 17 that will be distributed to the Decatur-are Emergency Assistance Ministry, the Decatur Cooperative Ministry and Free99Fridge. The council has divided the city into four neighborhood zones using the railroad and main north-south streets as boundaries in an effort to spur healthy competition and community pride among the neighborhoods. The neighborhood zone that donates the most goods, in terms of pounds, will win bragging rights for being an outstanding community helper.

For more information, click here.

Atlanta Ballet Performs “The Nutcracker”

Atlanta Ballet will make its long-awaited return to the stage Dec. 4-29 as the company presents Yuri Possokhov’s “The Nutcracker.” The production features larger-than-life sets and bold costumes, along will video projections created by a world-class team. Atlanta Ballet will perform at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

For more information, click here.

Christmas Town at the Center for Puppetry Arts

Christmas Town, named after the fictional town in the 1964 stop-motion production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, will be set up at the Center for Puppetry Arts this holiday season. It will include a special exhibition, live performance, and hands-on workshop. The exhibition will offer guests a glimpse into the history behind the creation of Rudolph, while the performance and puppet-making workshop bring these iconic seasonal figures to life. Christmas Town is sponsored by WarnerMedia. The exhibition opens with a member-only VIP reception on Thursday, Nov. 11. The exhibition will be on display until Jan. 2, 2022. Christmas Town festivities continue on Nov. 20 as the center hosts a Yukon Cornelius Look-Alike Extravaganza.

For more information, click here.

DeKalb County Cooperative Extension September Gardening Classes

The DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is hosting gardening classes throughout the month of December. The classes are free to attend and will be held virtually. This week, a gardening class on “Winterizing Your Landscape” will be held on Tuesday Dec. 14, at noon. Another class focused on “Utilizing Your Landscape Plants for Holiday Decor” will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. Registration is required to participate in the class.

For more information, click here.

Hops at the History Center

The DeKalb History Center is hosting Neely Young, author of “Georgia Made,” on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. at the History Center, 101 E. Court Square in Decatur. In the book, Young takes readers on a journey through the lives of the most influential Georgians of the 20th century. The people mentioned in the book are some of the most consequential figures who helped the state turn into the diverse and prosperous state it is today.

For more information, click here.

Terrific Thursdays in Decatur

Enjoy holiday shopping in Decatur on Thursdays throughout December during extra special shopping days. Terrific Thursdays will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16. Terrific Thursdays give shoppers an opportunity to find deals, discounts, and more, along with warm welcomes at the independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks for customers.

For more information, click here.

DeKalb Traveler: Decatur Cemetery

The DeKalb History Center is hosting a tour of the Decatur Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 16, at noon at the cemetery, 229 Bell Street. Participants will learn about the early history of the cemetery along with some of the more illustrious burials that have taken place at Decatur Cemetery.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Dec.16, from curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, click here.

Michelle Malone & The Hot Toddies at 37 Main

Michelle Malone & The Hot Toddies will perform on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. The group reinterprets favorite holiday classics while creating fun new arrangements that display Malone’s vocals and Doug Kees’ guitar skills.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Holiday Cheer Outdoor Movie Night

The Decatur Youth Council is hosting a free outdoor movie night featuring “Elf” on Friday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs and are encouraged to find a spot on the lawn to watch the movie. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available. Admission is free and open to all.

For more information, click here.

NY Nick’s 10th Annual Rock for Tots at 37 Main

NY Nick’s presents the 10th annual Rock for Tots event on Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy or donation to enter the concert. All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will go to the Boys and Girls Club.

For more information, click here.

Semi-Annual Electronics & Styrofoam Recycling Event

DART Container Corporation will be available on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to recycle electronics and styrofoam at Decatur Public Works, 2635 Talley Street. Anyone wanting to recycle items should make sure the foam has the “6” symbol on it. The containers should also be rinsed and separated from other food service containers. Straws, lids, tape, stickers, foam peanuts and insulation material will not be accepted.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

North Metro’s Trans Siberian Orchestra Tribute Show at 37 Main

North Metro’s Trans Siberian Orchestra Tribute will perform on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. at 38 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. North Metro’s Trans Siberian Orchestra Experience recreates the music and sound of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce. For more information, click here. Upcoming Local Government Meetings The DeKalb Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. via Zoom. The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority meets on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza. The Decatur School Board will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Avenue. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. The Stone Mountain City Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. The Decatur Planning Commission meets on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s website. The Decatur Environmental Sustainability Board will meet on Friday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m. at the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore Street.