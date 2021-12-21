Wondering where to get a COVID-19 test in DeKalb County? Here are your options

Share

Decatur, GA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the Omicron variant has increased demand for testing, residents are once again seeking tests in DeKalb County. Decaturish has compiled an updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in the area. Currently, these sites are primarily drive-thru testing sites.

Individual test providers can set their own testing fee. Ask about the cost, availability, and requirements for testing when you call for an appointment.

In the last 14 days, DeKalb County has seen a 220% increase in cases, and Fulton County has seen a 243% increase in cases, according to the New York Times COVID dashboard.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing, but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. A list of DeKalb area drugstores offering COVID-19 tests can be found here. Many stores also sell at-home COVID-19 antigen tests under the brand names BinaxNOW or Quickvue. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

Here is a list of testing facilities in DeKalb County as of Dec. 21, 2021:

Alpha Medical Contractors, LLC

(678) 278-9075

http://alphamedicalcontractors.com/

Drive-thru site

Address: 2799 Lawrenceville Hwy STE 111, Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9am-4pm, closed Saturday and Sunday

—

Emergent Testing Decatur

https://emergenttesting.com/

(470) 467-6007

Drive-thru or walk-up

Decatur Address: 3644 Memorial Dr., Decatur, GA 30032

Stone Mountain Address: 145 E Park Place, Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8am-6pm, Sunday 10am-4pm

—

South Dekalb Mall, The Gallery at South Dekalb, Suntrust Parking Lot

https://medcura.org/

404-298-8998

Address: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-3pm

Tests:

–

Quik Clinic

https://www.quikclinic.us/

(404) 946-6398

Address: 3983 Lavista Road Suite 195, Tucker, GA 30084

Hours: Monday-Sunday 10am-5pm

Tests: Rapid testing results in 15 minutes, Non-rapid testing results in one day

—

Viral Solutions

https://viralsolutionsga.com/

Tests: Results within 24 hours

Locations:

Decatur

2512 N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-6pm

Saturday 8am-3pm

Lunch break 12:30-1pm

Covington Highway

4000 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30032

Hours: Sunday 9am-2pm

South DeKalb

2365 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30032

Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-6pm

Saturday 8am-3pm

Lunch Break 12:30-1pm

–

Optimal Health Wellness Solutions

(678) 418-3400

Address: 2500 Park Central Blvd B4, Decatur, GA 30035

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9am-5:30pm

Tests: Rapid results in 12 minutes, non-rapid results in 1-2 days

–

Lifebrite Laboratories

https://lifebritelabs.com/

(678) 433-0607

Address: 9 Corporate Blvd NE, STE 150, Atlanta, GA 30329

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm

Tests: Non-rapid results in 1 day

–

Peachtree Immediate Care

https://www.peachtreemed.com/drive-thru-covid-19-testing/

(404) 292-8335

Address: 1829 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8am-8pm

Tests: Rapid test results within 15 minutes, non-rapid results in 2 days, tests available for children 2+ years old

