Wondering where to get a COVID-19 test in DeKalb County? Here are your options

Wondering where to get a COVID-19 test in DeKalb County? Here are your optionsEmily Warden, RN takes a specimen at the DeKalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, July 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the Omicron variant has increased demand for testing, residents are once again seeking tests in DeKalb County. Decaturish has compiled an updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in the area. Currently, these sites are primarily drive-thru testing sites.
Individual test providers can set their own testing fee. Ask about the cost, availability, and requirements for testing when you call for an appointment.
In the last 14 days, DeKalb County has seen a 220% increase in cases, and Fulton County has seen a 243% increase in cases, according to the New York Times COVID dashboard.
Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing, but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. A list of DeKalb area drugstores offering COVID-19 tests can be found here. Many stores also sell at-home COVID-19 antigen tests under the brand names BinaxNOW or Quickvue. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.
Here is a list of testing facilities in DeKalb County as of Dec. 21, 2021:
Alpha Medical Contractors, LLC
(678) 278-9075
http://alphamedicalcontractors.com/
Drive-thru site
Address: 2799 Lawrenceville Hwy STE 111, Decatur, GA 30033
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9am-4pm, closed Saturday and Sunday
—
Emergent Testing Decatur
(470) 467-6007
Drive-thru or walk-up
Decatur Address: 3644 Memorial Dr., Decatur, GA 30032
Stone Mountain Address: 145 E Park Place, Stone Mountain, GA 30087
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8am-6pm, Sunday 10am-4pm
—
South Dekalb Mall, The Gallery at South Dekalb, Suntrust Parking Lot
404-298-8998
Address: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034
Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-3pm
Tests:
–
Quik Clinic
(404) 946-6398
Address: 3983 Lavista Road Suite 195, Tucker, GA 30084
Hours: Monday-Sunday 10am-5pm
Tests: Rapid testing results in 15 minutes, Non-rapid testing results in one day
—
Viral Solutions
Tests: Results within 24 hours
Locations:
Decatur
2512 N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-6pm
Saturday 8am-3pm
Lunch break 12:30-1pm
Covington Highway
4000 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30032
Hours: Sunday 9am-2pm
South DeKalb
2365 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30032
Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-6pm
Saturday 8am-3pm
Lunch Break 12:30-1pm
–
Optimal Health Wellness Solutions
(678) 418-3400
Address: 2500 Park Central Blvd B4, Decatur, GA 30035
Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9am-5:30pm
Tests: Rapid results in 12 minutes, non-rapid results in 1-2 days
–
Lifebrite Laboratories
(678) 433-0607
Address: 9 Corporate Blvd NE, STE 150, Atlanta, GA 30329
Hours: Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm
Tests: Non-rapid results in 1 day
–
Peachtree Immediate Care
https://www.peachtreemed.com/drive-thru-covid-19-testing/
(404) 292-8335
Address: 1829 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033
Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8am-8pm
Tests: Rapid test results within 15 minutes, non-rapid results in 2 days, tests available for children 2+ years old
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.