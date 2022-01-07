2022 MLK Service Project in Decatur postponed due to COVID-19 surge

Share

Decatur, GA — The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s 2021 MLK Service project in Decatur.

This year, organizers are postponing the event due to the current surge in cases. The annual service project, which started in 2003, rallies hundreds of community volunteers to repair homes throughout the city on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. The goal is to help seniors stay in their homes by providing free repairs.

Here’s the full message from the MLK Service Project Board:

The Decatur MLK Service Project was founded in 2005 with the mission of harnessing community volunteers to assist long-time City of Decatur residents/seniors homeowners to safely and comfortably remain in their homes by providing house maintenance and repair. Every MLK weekend, hundreds of volunteers descend upon the home of senior citizens in Decatur to do much needed home repairs and maintenance. Sadly, due to COVID, the 2021 event did happen. We are equally sad to announce that the 2022 event is being postponed. This is not a cancellation. We will continue to monitor the situation and are hopeful that the event can go on in early Spring. Please sign up for our newsletter to receive important information about the new dates and consider making a financial contribution to the project.

