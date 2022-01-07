As DeKalb Schools plans to return to in-person learning, safe return group says district unprepared

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools plans to return students to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10.

But a local advocacy group representing concerned parents and teachers says the district isn’t ready to return to in-person learning.

DeKalb County Schools joined Atlanta Public Schools and other districts in reverting to virtual learning for the first week of the spring semester. The decision was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. While many online commenters have encouraged school districts to extend virtual learning, both APS and DeKalb County Schools plan to return to in-person learning on Monday.

Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris published a “welcome back letter” for families on Jan. 7.

“As you prepare for the return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, January 10, I want you to know that we are fully committed to taking the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the DeKalb County School District,” she wrote. “To ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff, we will continue to consistently clean and sanitize our facilities while strictly adhering to the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By properly wearing masks and following mitigation strategies, our students can receive the instruction they need to learn, thrive, and reach their fullest potential.”

But the Coalition for a Safe DCSD Return says there are still many issues the district needs to work through before returning students to the classroom.

“We are disheartened and concerned to learn that Superintendent Watson-Harris has decided to return students to face-to-face learning next week,” the group said in a statement to Decaturish. “Seven days ago, the district announcement cited ‘rising number of positive cases within DeKalb County and Metro-Atlanta’ as the reason for virtual instruction this week. The number of positive cases continues to rise. Was the decision making faulty last week or this week? In fact, according to the New York Times, the total reported for the past week was the highest of the pandemic and the number of hospitalized young children who’ve tested positive is jumping. Other metro Atlanta districts have increased the amount of mitigation measures they’re taking to protect their communities.”

The Safe Return group noted that APS is conducting twice-weekly surveillance testing, but many district schools haven’t started any surveillance testing.

“Families are concerned that they’re unable to sign up for surveillance testing and know when to expect the surveillance testing to occur,” the statement from the Safe Return group says. “APS will also be implementing ‘test to stay’ which is a mitigation recommended by Dr. Fauci and the CDC. Clayton County is requiring all staff to show a negative COVID test in order to return to school. DCSD did offer testing this past Monday and Tuesday. Our Coalition is hearing from teachers who were the very first to get tested that they have yet to receive their results. Rockdale County will stay virtual next week.”

Masks are also a concern, the group says.

“Many schools across DCSD do not have properly fitting masks to hand out to younger students as the district is only providing adult sized masks. It’s not uncommon for our young scholars to need a new mask during the school day,” the group says. “And a child wearing a face mask made for an adult is pretty much useless. Mrs. Watson-Harris states that they are ‘strictly adhering to the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By properly wearing masks and following mitigation strategies.’ They’re not. Students are walking around in masks that do not protect because they don’t fit properly.”

Many schools also don’t have good ventilation due to non-functioning HVAC units, the group added.

“Schools are asking for hand soap donations from their community because the district isn’t providing enough hand soap for students,” the statement says. “While there are many schools in DCSD that have very active PTA organizations and Foundations to provide necessary PPE and cleaning supplies, the majority of our schools simply do not have that luxury. Since DCSD can’t even keep hand soap in stock at our schools, how are we supposed to trust the statement that Mrs. Watson Harris made about them ‘strictly adhering’ to their mask mandate and other mitigations they claim are in place?”

In her letter, Harris said the district is hosting a monthly testing and vaccination clinic for employees.

“To date, free COVID testing was provided on Monday, Jan. 4, Tuesday, Jan. 5, and will also be provided on January 14, 21, and 28,” Harris said.

Here is Harris’ full letter, followed by the full statement from the Safe Return Coalition:

Here is the full statement from the Coalition for a Safe DCSD Return:

