Atlanta mayor extends COVID-19 mask mandate, employee vaccination incentive program

Atlanta, GA — In his first two executive orders, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is taking on the COVID-19 pandemic by extending the indoor mask mandate and continuing Atlanta’s internal vaccination incentive program.

The indoor mask mandate requires everyone age 10 and older to wear a face covering or mask over their nose and mouth in public places and private businesses while indoors, according to the executive order Dickens signed on Jan. 3.

Consequences for violating the mandate remain in effect as well. If a person refuses or fails to comply with the mandate, they could be subject to a $25 fine on the first offense and up to $50 for any other violation.

Masks don’t have to be worn while in personal vehicles or on residential property, when an individual has a bona fide religious objection, while eating or drinking, if they are under 10 years old, when at any polling place, and due to health conditions as determined by a healthcare provider, according to the order.

The order additionally states that all city meetings will continue to be conducted remotely. Dickens also calls for a temporary moratorium on residential evictions.

“The Atlanta Housing, Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home, and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development are called up to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings in sponsored and funded housing units and housing developments, which shall remain in place for the duration of this emergency declaration,” the executive order states.

Dickens’ other executive order extends the city’s employee vaccination incentive program until June 30. The program offers $100 to employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19, including booster shots, 11Alive reported.