Avondale ACTion holds candlelight vigil on first anniversary of US Capitol insurrection

This story has been updated.

Avondale Estates, GA — Members of Avondale ACTion and the community gathered on Thursday night to commemorate the first anniversary of the insurrection of the United States Capitol that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.

Dozens met at the intersection of Kensington and Berkeley Roads for a brief ceremony that featured a patriotic poem, songs and a moment of silence to honor those who were injured, those who died, and honor the law enforcement officers who fought off the attack.

“Exactly at this moment, one year ago, our Capitol was under attack. The U.S. Capitol, the seat of government, the citadel of our democracy was under a violent attack,” Avondale ACTion member Bruce Johnston said. “People were injured. People were killed. People died during and after the insurrection.”

She added that those in the building at that time, those who were injured and those who were watching from home had their lives changed.

“We must never forget,” Johnston said. “Tonight [Jan. 6], we gather to honor those who were injured or died as a result of a domestic attack. We honor the innocent people at the Capitol who were held hostage or endangered by a group of armed, violent people. We honor law enforcement officers who ultimately quelled the rebellion and because they did, Congress was able to reconvene and carry out their constitutional duty and the will of the people via the electoral vote prevailed.”

Jane Howe Darnell said her wish and prayer for the future is unity. She invited others in attendance to share a one-word wish they have for the future. Words mentioned included action, optimism, health and vote.

“I think as patriotic Americans, we also need to resolve that we’re going to hold our elected officials accountable,” Johnston said. “We want to make sure that they do whatever it takes to prevent another insurrection. We want to make sure that they protect and preserve the democracy that is so precious to all of us.”

