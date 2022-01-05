Avondale Estates suspends back door sanitation collection

Avondale Estates suspends back door sanitation collectionCity of Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates has suspended its back door sanitation collection. All residents and businesses should move their garbage containers to the curb on scheduled sanitation collection days, according to a press release.
To apply for a special assistance waiver, click here.
Yard waste bags and containers will be picked up, but crews won’t pick up loose piles of leaves and sticks. The public works department has gone back to staggered work crews and will be working at a lower capacity.
The city will not pick up Christmas trees from the curb at this time. Residents can take their trees to the Bring One for the Chipper site at the old compost area by Lake Avondale near Wiltshire Drive and Berkeley Road. Signs marking the drop-off location will be placed later this week. Artificial trees and other household items will not be accepted.
Public works plans to resume collecting trees after Jan. 14.
Recycling will continue to be picked up as schedule by the city’s contractor.
“We regret any inconvenience these temporary changes in services cause our residents. City Hall will be closed to the public, and staff will work remotely Dec. 30 through Jan. 14,” the city said in a statement. “City leadership remains committed to the community’s well-being and safety and will reevaluate the situation at the end of this period.”
