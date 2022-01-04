CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised 5 to 11 year olds

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations on Tuesday to suggest that moderately or severely immunocompromised five- to 11-year-olds receive an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

The CDC also shortened the interval for getting a booster shot from six months to five months for people who have received the two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine. The booster recommendation for those who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines has not changed.

The updated recommendations come after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced those recommendations on Monday.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19. If you or your children are eligible for a third dose or a booster, please go out and get one as soon as you can.”

The FDA also expanded the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15. The CDC will be considering this guidance on Wednesday, Walensky said.

The FDA determined that the protective health benefits of a single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to continue providing protection against COVID-19 and the associated consequences that can occur, including hospitalization and death, outweigh the potential risks in children ages 12 to 15, according to a press release.

“Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said. “With the current wave of the Omicron variant, it’s critical that we continue to take effective, life-saving preventative measures such as primary vaccination and boosters, mask wearing and social distancing to in order to effectively fight COVID-19.”

