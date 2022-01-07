COVID-19 testing site hours extended at Greater Piney Grove, North DeKalb Health Center

Share

Atlanta, GA — To meet continued demand for COVID-19 testing, DeKalb County Board of Health’s partners, LTS and Mako Medical, have extended testing site hours at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church and the North DeKalb Health Center parking lot, effective Jan. 10.

The Greater Piney Baptist Church testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on Saturday and Sunday. The site is located at 1879 Glenwood Ave SE in Atlanta.

The site at the North DeKalb Health Center parking lot will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday. The site is located at 3807 Clairmont Road NE in Chamblee.

Appointments and registration for COVID-19 testing are required and available online. Pre-registrations will be verified to make sure appointment dates match the actual day. Those scheduled for a future date will be asked to return during their appointment time.

Testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required.

