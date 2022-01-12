Decatur Housing Authority relocating offices behind the Post Office

Share

Decatur, GA — A reader noticed some development going on behind the Decatur Post Office.

“That empty lot at the corner of Water Street and Trinity Place is suddenly showing signs of life,” the reader said. “If you know what’s going on there, please share.”

Decatur Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said the Decatur Housing Authority purchased the property and received a land disturbance permit for a new office building. DHA Executive Director Doug Faust said its offices will move to the .58 acre site at 511 West Trinity Place. The current offices at 750 Commerce Drive along with offices for the DeKalb County Housing Authority have been sold to Pope and Land.

Faust said he doesn’t know what Pope and Land’s plans are for the property.

“We don’t know their specific plans,” Faust said. “The 750 Commerce Building used to be the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. DHA and [the DeKalb County Housing Authority] purchased it together. Both parties sold their interest to Pope and Land. [The DeKalb County Housing Authority] is building their new office at Kensington Station.”

Decaturish left a message with the company seeking comment for this story. Faust said the new office location will be a better fit for DHA.

“DHA is excited as this location provides DHA with the opportunity to be closer to its various housing communities, which will allow DHA to better serve its clients,” Faust said of the new location. “The access drive will be shared with the Trinity Walk community entry to minimize curb cuts along West Trinity Place. DHA will install the City of Decatur streetscape furnishings and lighting along the front of the structure to enhance walkability at this site.

“Solar panels on the roof of the offices will supply approximately 68% of the power needed for the daily operation of the building. DHA is preserving as many of the trees as possible and will be installing new site trees to meet Decatur’s Tree Ordinance, as well as adding new street trees along the front of the building. DHA’s architect is Praxis3 and the contractor is Headley Construction.”

The project will cost $5.6 million and will take a year to complete. DHA will move to the new site in the spring of 2023.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.