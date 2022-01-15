Decatur Police cite cyclist following crash

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police issued a citation to a cyclist on Jan. 14 following a crash.

Sgt. John Bender said at 9:18 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Sams Crossing. They were responding to a report about a crash involving a cyclist.

Officers investigated and learned a white Chevrolet van was travelling southbound on Sams Crossing. The cyclist was traveling eastbound on East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

“The cyclist attempted to turn onto Sams Crossing but failed to yield to the van, striking it in the rear of the vehicle,” Bender said. “The cyclist complained of shoulder pain but refused transport to a hospital. The cyclist was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.”

