Decatur Police still investigating November armed robbery involving four suspects

Decatur, GA — A reader recently contacted Decaturish after she heard about an armed robbery occurring in her neighborhood on Forkner Drive.

She learned about the robbery this week, but the robbery happened in November and involved four armed suspects. Normally, incidents that serious are publicly reported by the Decatur Police Department via social media. Usually, the goal of reporting these incidents is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects.

So, why wasn’t the public notified?

“This case was not reported to the public as the vehicle and two of the suspects were apprehended in DeKalb County shortly thereafter,” said Sgt. John Bender, who is the Decatur Police Department’s spokesperson. “The case is still actively being investigated. I was also away at training at the time.”

On Jan. 6, he provided details about the incident. He said that on Thursday, Nov. 4, around 2 p.m., Decatur Police responded to a call about an armed robbery at a home under construction in the 200 block of Forkner Drive.

“The victims in this case reported they were doing concrete work on a house at this location when they noticed a white Nissan Rogue pull into the driveway,” Bender said. “An adult male exited the front passenger side door of the Nissan and entered into the residence, which was still under construction.”

One of the construction workers asked the man why he had entered the property. The suspect got back in his vehicle, which pulled away from the home.

As it was leaving the driveway of the unfinished home, the vehicle pulled up next to one of the workers. Someone inside the vehicle asked the construction worker if he was trying to take a picture of the vehicle.

“At this point, four adult male occupants from within the vehicle emerged brandishing firearms and pointed them at the four construction workers present,” Bender said. “The suspects demanded the victims’ phones and wallets, and the victims complied. While committing the robbery, one of the suspects also took a concrete saw that was at the job site. The vehicle then fled the area.”

Decatur Police investigators tracked the vehicle to the 2200 block of Candler Road and found two suspects present, a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Atlanta. They were arrested on a charge of armed robbery.

“The case is still being actively investigated at this time and investigators are working to identify the remaining suspects,” Bender said.

