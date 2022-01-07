Decatur yard waste collection services to resume on Monday

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — About two weeks ago, the city of Decatur temporarily stopped collecting yard waste due to reduced staffing levels. The city will reinstate those services on Monday, Jan. 10.

“At this time, we believe that we can safely resume the collection of yard waste on Monday, Jan. 10,” the city stated in an announcement. “The health and protection of our employees and community are our top priority. We want to make sure they can do their job safely and return home to their families safely.”

Yard trimmings must be placed into single-use yard waste bags or a container no larger than 32 gallons.

Bundles of sticks, hedge clippings and small brush must be securely tied and be no larger than four feet in length or 50 pounds.

“Given the highly dynamic response to this pandemic, we will continue to monitor the ongoing situation very closely and adjust our services as circumstances dictate,” the announcement said.

City Manager Andrea Arnold told Decaturish that the city will collect Christmas trees placed on the curb. The city is also encouraging resident to recycle their trees by dropping them off at Legacy Park in the designated area by Saturday, Jan. 8.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.