DeKalb County plans road closures for Jan. 5 and 13 for tree removals

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has scheduled road closures in the next week. On Jan. 5, Walker Drive, between Chester Way and South Columbia Drive, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to facilitate the crane removal of a tree at 1200 Walker Drive in greater Decatur, according to a press release.

On Jan. 13, Emory Drive Northeast, from North Decatur Road to Ridgewood Drive Northeast, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to also for the crane removal of a tree at 400 Emory Drive NE in Atlanta.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure advising drivers of construction work and local traffic restrictions.

Questions about the road closure should be directed to Boutte Tree Inc. Scheduling Coordinator Tierson Boutte at 404-799-5472.

