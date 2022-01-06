East Lake power grid update delayed

Share

Atlanta, GA — Georgia Power has delayed project to upgrade and improve the reliability of the power grid in East Lake.

It was supposed to begin in May 2021, but has been pushed back to early 2022, a spokesperson for the power company says. Completion was originally planned for March 2022.

“Due to complexities in moving overhead lines underground in a heavily-developed area, the overall project construction start date was pushed to early-2022 while engineering details are finalized,” the spokesperson said.

The project will involve moving some existing power lines underground and installing new transformers. It’s part of the company’s $1.3 billion effort to upgrade the power grid in metro Atlanta and parts of Northwest Georgia. The East Lake portion of the project will occur on East Lake Drive, Memorial Drive, Hosea L. Williams Drive and Alston Drive. Georgia Power will be sending postcards and dropping off door hangers in the area with updates on the project.

The Georgia Power spokesperson said some minor construction work was completed over the summer. But the engineering and design is still a work in progress.

“The updated construction completion date for this project area is tentatively scheduled for late 2022, weather and other factors permitting,” the spokesperson said. “The community can learn more about Grid projects by visiting www.georgiapower.com/grid or contacting the dedicated Grid customer service team toll-free at 888-404-1056 or by email at [email protected].”

Writer Patrick Saunders contributed to this story.

