Elections Board hires Keisha Smith as new elections director

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Elections Board is turning over a new leaf with the announcement of a new elections director.

The Elections Board on Jan 13 announced that they’ve hired Keisha Smith for the job.

Relocating from Virginia, Smith comes to the role with two decades of progressive leadership in the public and private sectors and a background in strategic planning and operations management in complex organizations, according to a press release from DeKalb County.

Smith will begin on Feb. 14 with a three-year contract. She is planning to facilitate a series of countywide listening sessions with voters and key stakeholders to gain insights needed to forge an equitable path forward.

“Collaboration, integrity and efficiency will anchor my efforts as the next executive director and I look forward to working with the Board of Registration and Elections, our area and regional stakeholders, the Secretary of State, and the voters of DeKalb as we continue to ensure safe, secure and accurate elections,” said Smith, who is leaving her six-year role as executive director of the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority.

Since September, Twyla Hart served as interim elections director while board members sought new leadership. Board members thanked Hart for a successful election season.

“You had a tremendous job. I’m so appreciative and proud of the job you’ve done, and all the team members,” said Elections Board member Nancy Jester. “DeKalb owes you for that.”

Jester went on to say the process for hiring Smith was professional with thorough, robust discussions. Jester, along with board chair Dele Lowman Smith have promoted transparency from the beginning of their tenure in 2021.

“It was candid and honest, which is the only way you can have a good outcome. Everyone in DeKalb, no matter what your interest is in voting in DeKalb, this board did a good job from my perspective,” said Jester.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.