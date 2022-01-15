MARTA announces death of CEO

Share

Atlanta, GA — MARTA has announced that the agency’s General Manager and CEO Jeff Parker died on Friday, Jan. 14.

“Jeff cared deeply about MARTA and his leadership gave us a strong foundation from which to carry forward,” a spokesperson for MARTA said.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Parker was 55. He was named CEO of the transit agency in 2018.

More details and the cause of death have not been released. The agency will share more information in the coming days on its transition plan.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend MARTA CEO Jeff Parker,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “Jeff was a thoughtful and dedicated leader and will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues at MARTA, and all those who loved him.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he was shocked and saddened to learn of the “sudden and tragic” death of Parker.

“As MARTA’s General Manager and CEO, Jeff and I worked closely together when I chaired the Transportation Committee on City Council,” Dickens said in a statement. “Jeff understood that MARTA is more than just a transportation system—it represents connectivity for residents and visitors of our great city and region. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff’s family and friends, and with the staff and board at MARTA, during this very difficult time.”

According to his biography on MARTA’s website, Parker had more than 35 years of experience in the public and private sectors of the transportation industry.

“Under his leadership, MARTA is undertaking its most ambitious transit expansion and modernization program since its founding forty years ago,” his bigraphy says. “Prior to joining MARTA, he was Vice President of one of the country’s leading architecture and engineering consulting firms.”

Here’s more information about Parker’s career published on MARTA’s website:

Parker has held a wide range of leadership positions in transportation during his career, including serving as the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation under then-Governor Jodi Rell after serving as Deputy Commissioner for two years. In these roles, Parker led the state’s monumental efforts to overhaul and expand its transportation network, including roadway, transit, and aviation projects. Parker was previously employed at MARTA from 2005 to 2008 as the Senior Director of Transportation Operations. Parker began his transportation career in 1985 with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) where he started as an intern and rose to oversee the agency’s extensive light and heavy rail lines. During his 20-year tenure at MBTA, he led various efforts to improve reliability, safety, security, and customer service for the nation’s oldest subway system. Parker is an active member of the American Public Transit Association (APTA), serving on its board and chairing its Rail Transit and Rail Transit CEO committees. He has served on the board of directors for several major transportation organizations, including the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, the Bradley International Airport, and the I-95 Corridor Coalition. In Georgia, Parker has been a member of the board of directors of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Transportation Alliance, Council for Quality Growth, Central Atlanta Progress, and Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Parker is consistently recognized as one of Atlanta’s most influential leaders, most recently named among Atlanta Magazine’s Most Powerful People of 2020 and Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Power 100: Most Influential Atlantans of 2020. Parker was also recognized in 2019 by the Atlanta Chapter of Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS-Atlanta) as its “Man of the Year” for his strong record of hiring and promoting women in the transportation industry. Parker graduated cum laude from Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

