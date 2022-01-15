National Weather Service warns about potential for power outages during winter storm

Share

Atlanta, GA — People living in the Atlanta area should charge up their electronic devices and backup batteries now.

The National Weather Service is warning about the potential for widespread power outages as the result of a winter storm. DeKalb County and its neighbors are under a winter weather advisory from 12 a.m. Jan. 16 to 12 a.m. Jan. 17. We also are under a wind advisory from 12 a.m. Jan. 16 to 12 p.m. Jan. 16.

The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency said, “Bottom line: Expect rain tonight to transition to freezing rain and then to snow on Sunday. Extremely gusty winds will bring down trees and power lines. High potential for black ice/surfaces freezing Sunday night.”

Sunday’s forecast is, “Rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 11am, then rain and sleet between 11am and 2pm, then rain and snow after 2pm. High near 36. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.”

The Atlanta area may experience wind gusts that could knock around objects that aren’t secured.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” the National Weather Service reports. “Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages may result.”

People should avoid all unnecessary travel on Sunday, the National Weather Service says.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm. For emergency preparedness tips provided by Georgia Power, click here.

