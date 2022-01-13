Remembering Dr. King: Events planned to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Share

Atlanta, GA — Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 17.

There are several events planned to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

– Dr. Régine Michelle Jean-Charles will be the keynote speaker at a virtual event hosted by Agnes Scott College on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m.

Here’s the full event announcement:

This year’s Keynote Speaker is Dr. Régine Michelle Jean-Charles, Director of Africana Studies, Dean’s Professor of Culture and Social Justice, and Professor of Africana Studies and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Northeastern University, Dr. Jean-Charles is a Black feminist literary scholar and cultural critic who works at the intersection of race, gender, and justice. She will be joined by Mia Iverson, President of the Class of 2022, and Sukainah Abid, President of the Class of 2023. Please click here to register for the keynote address based on Dr. Jean-Charles’ new book: Martin Luther King and the Trumpet of Conscience Today.

To register, click here.

– The city of Stone Mountain will hold a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.

“The public can access the event via City of Stone Mountain – Government Facebook Live,” the city says.

– DeKalb County will commemorate the life of Dr. King with a weekend of service.

Events will include food and COVID-19 test distributions.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County will commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a weekend marked with a food distribution, COVID-19 test distribution, prayer and a parade. “The Board of Commissioners and I have proclaimed this King Holiday weekend as a time for Prayer, Healing and Restoration,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. On Saturday, Jan. 15, beginning at 9 a.m., 3,500 boxes containing produce, chicken hindquarters and a dozen eggs will be distributed at the following locations: – Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, Ga. 30084 – Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30035 – Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, Ga. 30038 – Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain, Ga. 30088 – The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, Ga. 30032 – New Life Church, 3592 Flat Shoals Rd., Decatur, GA 30034 On Sunday, Jan. 16, the DeKalb Pastors Christian Alliance will lead a countywide day of Prayer for Healing and Restoration. On Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m., DeKalb County will distribute a total of 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits at the following locations: – The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034. – North DeKalb Mall, 2050 Lawrenceville Hwy., Decatur, Ga. 30033 – Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Hwy., Atlanta, Ga. 30345 Residents will be able to remain in their vehicles when receiving at-home test kits, and walk-ups are welcome. The number of test kits will be limited to one per person. At noon on Jan. 17, the DeKalb NAACP will host its 20th annual King Day Parade. The parade route begins at Green Pastures Christian Ministries, 5455 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, and continues to MLK High School, 3991 Snapfinger Rd, Stonecrest.

– The National Center for Civil and Human Rights will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy Jan. 15 and 17 with a weekend of in-person and virtual storytellers, interactive art, performances, and family activities.

“Our COVID mitigation protocols remain in effect,” the event announcement says. “The Center’s celebrations focus on arts and storytelling to inspire visitors of all ages to reflect on Dr. King’s vision of justice and equality, so that they may tap their power to change the world around them.”

Here is the full announcement:

The Home Depot Foundation Grants $1 Million to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Foundation is committed to driving sustainable change in our communities WHAT: On Monday, January 10, The Home Depot Foundation announced a $1 million grant to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The investment is part of the Foundation’s mission to drive sustainable change in the communities where we live and work. “The Home Depot Foundation is committed to investing in organizations that are making a difference in our communities,” said Shannon Gerber, the executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. “The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is dedicated to justice and dignity for all. We’re extremely proud to support The Center’s expansion as it continues to educate, engage and inspire positive change locally and globally.” The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, located in downtown Atlanta, opened in 2014. This grant will be used to support the museum’s expansion and increased community education and training programs. “The Home Depot Foundation and The Home Depot have been partners of the Center since our institution was just an idea,” said Jill Savitt, president and CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. “They have ensured we are able to help people tap their own power to change the world, and this generous gift will expand our exhibitions, our reach, and the breadth and depth of our programs. The Home Depot shares our commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every human being, and this gift will help us fulfill this mission.” Team Depot, the Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, will also be living out the values of Dr. King over the next two weeks by completing dozens of service projects in cities across the country. The projects will focus on community revitalization, Title I schools and housing improvements.

To learn more about the center’s MLK Day events, click here.

