Run with the Dogs race to be held on Jan. 29

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Bulldogs Booster Club has announced the 18th annual Run with the Dogs race will be held on Jan. 29. The pup trot, which is a one-mile race, begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9 a.m.

This year’s event will feature a new start location at Renfroe Middle School and a new course through the MAK and Oakhurst neighborhoods, according to the announcement.

Runners will start on Adams Street and head south, turning right onto Oakview Road. Next, the course takes a left at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School, then right on Northern Avenue and right onto Third Avenue. Runners will turn right on to East Lake Drive, take a left on Ansley Street and then head left onto Kings Highway as they make their way to the finish line in front of Renfroe Middle School.

Decatur artist Adam Pinsley designed the original artwork for t-shirts and posts which feature images of Trout, the 2022 Face of the Race contest winner. Trout is a four-year-old black mouth cur and he is a member of the Kortemeier family who live in Oakhurst.

Run with the Dogs benefits the Decatur Bulldog Booster, which provides support for the athletic programs at Renfroe Middle School and Decatur High School. The Boosters raise funds annually to support 1,000 student athletes on 45 sports teams across 14 sports.

Visit www.rwtd5K.com to register for Run With the Dogs 2022. Race T-shirts are guaranteed for all registrations through January 15.

Participants are encouraged to wear a mask in all public gathering areas prior to the start of the race and after the race and to socially distance where possible.

