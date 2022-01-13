Northside now offers full-service breast care services in Decatur

Share

Special promotional content provided by Northside Hospital.

Northside/DeKalb Imaging has expanded its services to include comprehensive breast imaging. Now known as Northside/DeKalb Imaging & Breast Care Center, the Center is dedicated to the screening and early diagnosis of breast cancer in women, in addition to continuing to offer MRI, CT, ultrasound and X-Ray services to the community.

The new breast imaging services include high-definition 2D and 3D mammography – screening and diagnostic, bone density, breast MRI, fast breast MRI, breast ultrasound, ultrasound-guided breast biopsy, and cyst aspirations – all performed in a convenient outpatient setting. Same and next-day appointments are available.

“Inconvenience is one of the biggest reasons many women delay their annual mammogram,” said Lynn Baxter, M.D., director of breast imaging at Northside Hospital. “We hope that by increasing access to high quality breast imaging with excellent patient care that is close to home, we can save more women’s lives.”

One in eight women will develop breast cancer sometime during her lifetime. Regular mammograms are pivotal to detecting breast cancer early, when the disease is most treatable.

As one of the nation’s leading providers of breast cancer diagnostic and treatment services, Northside supports American College of Radiology and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommendation for annual mammograms beginning at age 40. Talk with your doctor about your personal risk and family history and whether you should have additional tests or start breast cancer screening earlier.