What’s happening this week: author talk, Obama portraits tour, Fernbank After Dark

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a virtual event with author Phillip Goodrich, the Obama portraits tour coming to Atlanta, and Fernbank hosting its first Fernbank After Dark event of the year. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Picturing the South: 25 Years

In 1996, the High Museum of Art began commissioning photographers to engage with and explore the South’s rich social and geographic landscape for its “Picturing the South” initiative. The museum has commissioned 16 artists and built a collection of more than 300 photos as part of the program. To mark the 25th anniversary, the High will create a major exhibit that brings together all the commissions. As a whole, the photos show a complex and layered archive of the region that addresses broad themes from slavery and racial justice to the social implications of the evolving landscape and the distinct and diverse character of the region’s people. The exhibit is on view through Feb. 6.

DeKalb County Warming Centers

DeKalb County has opened three warming centers for residents to use overnight Jan. 10-11, beginning at 8 p.m. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing and doing a temperature check. The warming centers will be at the following locations:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

The Creation Zone at DeKalb County Public Library

Once a month, participants meet virtually to conduct experiments related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Participants will explore everyday science in a manner that will be surprising, inspiring, and lots of fun. Most of the items used for experiments can easily be found in the home. Open to the first 12 participants. The library will host the Creation Zone on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 6-7 p.m. for kids ages nine to 12.

Phillip Goodrich presents Somersett

In a virtual event, Phillip Goodrich will discuss his new Audiobook Original, Somersett: Benjamin Franklin and the Masterminding of American Independence. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance to receive the Zoom link. During the American Revolution, Benjamin Franklin worked behind the scenes to help free an American slave, James Somersett. In cooperation with a network of colonial allies, he set in motion a series of events that provided the impetus for northern patriots and reluctant southern slaveholders to join forces.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Jan. 13, from curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Avondale Estates City Hall Closed

The Avondale Estates City Hall remains closed to the public and city staff are working remotely until Friday, Jan. 14, to mitigate exposure to COVID-19. The City Commission and other boards will meet virtually this week. The municipal court has been suspended. The city has also suspended back door sanitation collection. All residents and businesses are asked to move garbage containers to the curb on scheduled sanitation collection days. Yard waste in bags and containers will be picked up, but the city crews won’t pick up loose piles of leaves and sticks.

The Obama Portraits Tour

The five-city tour of the Obama portraits will travel the country until May 2022. The exhibit has been traveling since June 2021 and is expected to reach millions of people. The portraits will be at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta from Jan. 14 until March 20. The exhibit will feature audiovisual elements, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops, curatorial presentations, and a richly illustrated book. Due to a high demand for this exhibition, an exhibition-specific ticket is required for all visitors.

Fernbank After Dark: Makers and Shakers

On the second Friday of each month, Fernbank After Dark offers a variety of unique and socially distanced after-hours experiences for grown-ups, including outdoor explorations in WildWoods, museum exhibits, live music, full bars, tapas menus and science demonstrations. Each month highlights a different science theme and features a variety of immersive programming. On Friday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. the museum will kick off a new year of Fernbank After Dark with after-hours access to exhibits, interactive science and live music.

Hot Licks and Rhetoric at 37 Main

Hot Licks and Rhetoric will perform on Friday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m. The band will play at 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. Hot Licks and Rhetoric was formed in 2017. The Atlanta-based nine-piece group showcases the music of Steely Dan.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Wanted with Moses Mo and the Real Cool Band at 37 Main

Wanted, a tribute band to Bon Jovi, will perform with Moses Mo and the Real Cool Band on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. at 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. Wanted offers a concert experience that captures the atmosphere, excitement and fun of Bon Jovi. The band recreates the energy, professionalism and spectacle like a real Bon Jovi show.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents' Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce. For more information, click here. Upcoming Local Government Meetings The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV. The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority meets on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Tucker City Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, suite 350B. The Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson Center, 125 Electric Ave. The meeting will be available via Zoom. The Clarkston City Council meets on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The Decatur Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and via Zoom. The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The DeKalb County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will meet on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.