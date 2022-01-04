What’s happening this week: candlelight vigil, Christmas tree recycling, exhibit launch

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a candlelight vigil in Avondale Estates, Christmas tree recycling, and a new exhibit opening at Fernbank Museum. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe

Based on the High Museum’s leading collection of Nellie Mae Rowe’s art, “Really Free” is the first major exhibition of her work in over 20 years and the first to consider her practice as a radical act of self-expression and liberation in the post-civil rights-era South. The High’s exhibition of Rowe’s work closes on Friday, Jan. 9. The exhibition offers of view of how Rowe cultivated her drawing practice later in life. Through photographs and reconstructions of her Playhouse, the exhibition is also the first to put her drawings in direct conversation with her art environment.

DeKalb County Warming Centers

DeKalb County has opened three warming centers for residents to use overnight on Jan. 3 beginning at 8 p.m. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing and doing a temperature check. The warming centers will be at the following locations:

– Fire Station 3, 24 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Jan. 6, from curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Candlelight Vigil in Avondale Estates

Avondale ACTion is hosting a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. to commemorate the first anniversary of the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. The vigil will be held on the grassy triangle on Kensington Road and Berkeley Road in Avondale Estates. Event organizers will provide candles and printouts of song lyrics. The ceremony will feature a patriotic poem and songs, as well as a moment of silence to honor those who were injured, who died and the law enforcement officers who fought the attack.

DeKalb Historic Courthouse Tour

Enjoy an hour-long tour of the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse and discover the vibrant history within the courthouse as four buildings were constructed within almost 200 years. The tour will highlight the history, architecture and charm of the courthouse. The tour will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square in Decatur. Drink tickets will be available for purchase for $5 each.

Frankly Scarlet at 37 Main

Frankly Scarlet on Friday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. The band will play at 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. Frankly Scarlet will play music of the Grateful Dead.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

DeKalb County Legislative Delegation Town Hall

The DeKalb County legislative delegation, co-chaired by State Rep. Karla Drenner (D-Avondale Estates) and State Sen. Emmanuel Jones (D-Decatur), will hold virtual town halls regarding the 2022 legislative session, which convenes on Monday, Jan. 10. The first town hall will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Advanced registration is required to participate. Participants will be able to ask questions and provide feedback as time allows. To submit questions or concerns ahead of time, contact State Rep. Becky Evans (D-Atlanta) at [email protected].

Christmas Tree Recycling

Bring One the Chipper, Georgia’s annual Christmas tree recycling program, will be collecting trees this week. In Avondale Estates, Christmas trees should be placed on the curb by Jan. 7 and the city will pick them up. On Saturday, Jan. 8, trees should be brought to the old compost area by Lake Avondale, near Wiltshire Drive and Berkeley Road, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Decatur residents can recycle their Christmas trees at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, until Jan. 8. Follow the signs and leave trees by the chapel. The city of Clarkston is also hosting Christmas tree recycling until Jan. 10 at Milam Park, 3867 Norman Road.

Clarkston Food Drive-Thru Distribution

The city of Clarkston is hosting a food distribution event on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahoe Village Shopping Center, 4604 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. In partnership with Lions of Georgia, Community Teen Coalition and Anthem, the city will give out fresh produce, Halal meat and personal items throughout the remainder of the year. Food boxes will also be delivered to some local apartment complexes in an effort to accommodate the whole community.

Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds at Fernbank Museum

Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds opens on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Fernbank Museum during the museum hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Specific showtimes vary by date. The show follows Olympian Torah Bright as she journeys through the world’s largest chain of mountain ranges from Antarctica to Alaska. She is joined by backcountry legend Jeremy Jones and freeskiier Sammy Carlson. They will encounter penguins, polar bears and other wildlife, and meet with scientists to deepen their understanding of the mountain ecosystems.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce. For more information, click here. Upcoming Local Government Meetings The Stone Mountain City Council meets on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting via Zoom and Facebook Live. The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6:50 p.m. for a special called meeting via Zoom and will host a work session at 7 p.m. at Clarkston City Hall, 1055 Rowland Street and via Zoom. The Decatur City Commission meets on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m. for an organizational meeting at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street. The meeting will be available via Zoom. The DeKalb Board of Voter Registration and Elections will hold a special called meeting on Friday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.