Your DeKalb Farmers Market employee injured after hand caught in meat grinder

Greater Decatur, GA — An employee of Your DeKalb Farmers Market was injured Friday after getting his hand caught in a meat grinder.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels said first responders from station No. 3 in Avondale Estates went to the supermarket around 1:30 p.m.

“A male employee’s hand was caught in a meat grinder,” Daniels said. “On arrival, crews were able to use tools to cut the grinding blades away. The male sustained cuts to the right hand and wrist.”

The man was taken to the hospital. Daniels wasn’t sure how the incident occurred, but said no other employees were involved. Several witnesses posting on social media reported seeing the incident. The witnesses expressed an interest in setting up a Go Fund Me account to help the injured man.

Attempts to reach the owner of the Farmers Market for comment were unsuccessful.

