Avondale Estates to drop off first plastic film recycling collection at Nexus Circular

Avondale Estates, GA — Through a curbside plastic film recycling program in partnership with SC Johnson, residents in Avondale Estates are recycling clean and dry plastic bags, plastic storage bags such as Ziploc brand bags, and other flexible plastic films by placing them in a ‘Plastic Film Only’ curbside recycling bin.

The film has been collected and stored for four months. The program began in November 2021. It will be delivered to Nexus Circular in Atlanta on April 6, which will be the first of four drop-offs, according to a press release. Nexus Circular offers advanced commercial recycling technology that converts these otherwise landfill-bound plastics into circular feedstocks to produce sustainable virgin plastics used in packaging and other applications.

On the first Wednesday of every month, residents can recycle a variety of plastic bags and film using the plastic film recycling bin.

To participate, residents can pick up a free plastic film recycling bin at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

Other items accepted in the program include bread bags, produce bags, plastic newspaper wrapping, popped bubble wrap, plastic lining from cereal boxes and plastic shipping envelopes.

Items that cannot be accepted in the recycling program are:

– Multi-layer film, like chip bags, pet food bags, etc.

– Aerosol cans

– Waxed paper containers

– Polystyrene or foam containers

– Paper towels and napkins

– Food-soiled paper and cardboard

– Diapers and feminine products

– Biodegradable or compostable bags

– Pre-washed salad mix bags

– Candy wrappers.

Here is the collection calendar:

