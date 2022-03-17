Bill suspending state gas tax passes Senate, heads to governor

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Georgia Senate has passed a bill suspending the state’s excise gas tax on Thursday, March 17, in a 55-0. The bill would go into effect upon signature from the governor. It will remain in effect until May 31.

The bill passed the Georgia House of Representatives in a 150-0 vote on March 11.

Georgians will save about 29 cents per gallon, the current excise tax rate, at the pump. The plan was announced to give some relief to drivers amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has raised gas prices, 11Alive reported.

The average price per gallon of gas has increased from $2.59 to $4.06 since March 2021 in the state, according to a press release from Kemp’s office.

Researchers estimate that the average household in the United States could spend an extra $2,000 a year on gas as a result of increases in fuel costs, the press release says.

Kemp, along with Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston, work to pass the bill.

“Because of our strong, fiscally conservative approach to budgeting, Lt. Governor Duncan, Speaker Ralston, and I can confidently propose a state motor fuel tax suspension to curb sky-high gas prices while also returning money back to hardworking Georgians through a tax refund and an income tax cut,” Kemp previously said in a press release. “With this latest measure, we are making it even more clear that in Georgia we are going to empower families to keep their money in their own pockets.”

