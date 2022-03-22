Buford Highway sewer line replacement to begin on March 28

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The Buford Highway emergency sewer line replacement project will launch on Monday, March 28. Crews will replace 60 linear feet of failing sewer line with new 8-inch ductile-iron pipe near 3700 Buford Highway.

The project is expected to last about two weeks barring any weather delays, according to a press release.

Construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during construction hours is to be expected.

Drivers should expect delays due to a lane closure. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will help drivers travel safely around the lane closure.

To learn more about the Buford Highway Emergency Sewer Line Replacement Project, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected] with questions.