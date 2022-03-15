City of Decatur, MARTA hosting Touch A Truck, Budget event on March 19

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur and MARTA are partnering to hosting the Touch A Truck event on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the north lot of the East Lake MARTA station, 2260 E. College Ave.

The event gives children an opportunity to see, touch and explore their favorite trucks or heavy equipment on wheels. The event is returning after a two-year hiatus and will feature city of Decatur and DeKalb County fire trucks, dump trucks, tractors, police cars, motorcycles and bicycles, according to a press release.

MARTA will have a New Flyer electric bus, bus wrecker, and the new MARTA Police Rail Rescue Vehicle that can travel over train tracks on site. Each vehicle will be staffed with a trained operator. There will also be popsicles from King of Pops available.

In addition to the Touch A Truck event, the city will host the Touch A Budget event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Lake MARTA station.

“In addition to coming out and seeing our heaving equipment, trucks and vehicles, it’s also an opportunity to meet with staff from all departments and just engage with staff and hear from each dept where we’ll be talking about our goals, programs, projects that are going to be presented in the proposed budget,” City Manager Andrea Arnold said at the March 7 Decatur City Commission meeting.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.