Dad’s Garage brings beloved kid’s show back to the stage

Atlanta, GA – The Dad’s Garage kid’s show returns to the stage as “Wowie Zowie,” a show for children and adults.

According to a press release, “Wowie Zowie” uses G-rated improv to create a new show every week. The kids make suggestions, shape the stories onstage, tell jokes, and interact with performers (as little or as much as they want) – all while enjoying the magic of live theater. “Wowie Zowie” provides positive, uplifting improv comedy for audiences of all ages, the press release says.

“Don’t worry, parents, we’ve got you covered, too,” the press release says. “This show for kids is chock full of jokes for adults. Plus, we’ve got a full bar (and a show starting firmly in the afternoon) with Bloody Marys, mimosas and more!”

“Wowie Zowie” is approximately an hour long, and is meant for kids ages 4 and up.

The press release says, “This show is the perfect way to introduce your kids to the joy of improv and live theatre!”

“For the first time, we’re offering Season Passes for ‘Wowie Zowie!’ Each pass gets your family into all seven shows of this run, at a HUGE discount,” the press release says. “We’re offering two sizes: Small (good for one adult and two kids) or Big (good for up to three adults and three kids). Take the stress out of your weekend planning! Purchase at the start of the season (or whenever it feels right), sit back, and laugh.”

Here are the details about this event:

– Saturday Afternoons at 3 p.m.

– April 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30

– May 7 and 14

– $3.50 kids (12 and Under) and $8.50 for adults.

– Click here for tickets.

– Dad’s Garage, 569 Ezzard Street SE, 30312

