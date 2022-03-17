Editor’s note
Editor’s note: The Dear Decaturish letter published here was removed at the request of the authors. They said their letter contained inaccurate information. Decaturish may update this post with a revised letter if one is provided.
This project has been considered since Westchester was closed in 2004 and NW Decatur kids were put in the Oakhurst School district. The current project has been discussed for over 5 years. While not perfect, the proposed project meets most of needs expressed by stakeholders in multiple public meetings. I suggest two minor tweaks from the list in the letter – eliminate all Right Turn on Red movements and remove the left turn lane from eastbound Howard to northbound Adair.
RToR movements are a hazard to pedestrians and particularly dangerous on a Safe Route to School.
A goal of the project is to not have a significant negative impact on Adair vehicle traffic- eliminating one way to turn onto Adair should help this and also narrow Howard.
I agree that the Crossing should not be changed. However, I do so because it is safe for cyclists as is and the new version will be less safe.
The slip lane (bear right) at Commerce and Clairmont is being aimed at to be removed and this will be a huge mistake and will destroy this intersection for any use by cyclists.
The manipulation based on theory that is obtuse to realities and using segments of the population as pawns is no better than denigrating people for their characteristics. Feedback on the changes made to improving cycling in Decatur by an avid cyclist: Failure.
Decatur is now more dangerous for cyclists. I state this being a cyclist that has been cycling in Decatur, both recently and for more than twenty-five years and is deeply involved in the cycling community. I was nearly run over this week by a high school student that wanted to pass me and cut me off. We need to do a better job educating our students and designing facilities for use. Simply importing ideas that have been contested for years because an elite segment keeps pushing them, despite failures, is not only absurd, it is obscene.
Stop talking about the environment, safety, and inclusive democracy when these are outright lies in reality.
As a frequent pedestrian crossing Clairemont at Commerce on the west side of the intersection, I am very excited about the removal of the slip lane from Clairemont to Commerce. Drivers currently using the slip lane are looking left and are generally very unaware of pedestrians crossing southbound. As a cyclist, I try to limit my time on Clairemont as much as possible. This leads me to use Wilton/Plainview/PoncePlace/Beaumont to get to the cycle track on Commerce from southbound Clairemont.
I agree with most points in this letter, but I think the risk of more cut through traffic on Adair is overblown. Most Oakhurst-to-points-north traffic cuts through E and W Parkwood and I expect that will continue for two reasons – (1) no RR grade crossing to navigate (and risk of waiting out a train) and (2) people are creatures of habit thus unlikely to start going a different way to save a minute or two.
I especially agree with Jack Kittle on the right-turn-on-red. We need to get rid of that at a bunch of intersections.
We usually make infrastructure changes based on what’s happening now, with no thought to what might happen later. This is yet-another example.