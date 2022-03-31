Decatur, DeKalb students recognized by Decatur Rotary as PAGE STAR Students

Share

Decatur, GA — Twenty seven high school students in DeKalb County were named PAGE STAR Students for 2022, and each student selected a STAR Teacher to recognize as well by the DeKalb County STAR program through the Decatur Rotary Club.

According to a press release from the Rotary Club, a virtual ceremony was held in February to honor these students and teachers. Lydia Witter from Decatur High School and Jason Wu from Chamblee Charter High School won the local system recognition and received an additional cash prize courtesy of Decatur Rotary and Georgia United Credit Union. Wu will be competing in the state STAR competition in April.

The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, is sponsored, administered, and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation. The program is in its 64th year and since its inception, the STAR program has honored over 28,000 students and the teachers selected as having the most influence on their academic achievement.

To receive the STAR nomination, students must be high school seniors and must have the highest score on a single test date on the three-part SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.

Students then compete for school system titles, and those winners compete for region honors. Region winners compete for the honor of being named State PAGE STAR Student. STAR Teachers continue on with their STAR Students at every level of the program.

The 2022 STAR Students and Teachers from Decatur City Schools and DeKalb County Schools are:

