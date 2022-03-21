Decatur High School mock trial team wins state championship

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur High School’s mock trial team is heading to the national championship competition after winning the 2022 Georgia Mock Trial Championship on March 21.

The national championship will be held in Michigan, but will be virtual due to COVID-19.

This year, over 100 teams from the state’s 17 mock trial regions from across Georgia competed at the state competition in Gwinnett County, according to a press release.

Only 32 of those teams qualify for districts; and the best 16 teams move on to the state finals. On Sunday, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David E. Nahmias presided over the championship. Decatur High School students defended a store clerk on trial for murder in the fictional town of Miltonville.

The team, led by team captain Sophia Gershman, won rounds against Norcross, Jonesboro, and Midtown to advance to the state championship against Northview High School. Individual awards went to Carrie Cespino, Sophia Gershman, and Ruby Kelly.

The Decatur Mock Trial Team is coached by attorneys, Jeanne Canavan, Cinque Axam, Ryan Patrick, and Tyshawn Jackson. The teacher coaches for the team are Erika Leach and Catherine Thibadeau.