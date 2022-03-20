Decatur Police investigate shots fired near Ebster Park

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are investigating reports of shots fired near Ebster Park on Sunday afternoon, March 20.

A person who answered the phone at the police department’s non-emergency number at around 3:30 p.m. confirmed that a shooting took place about an hour earlier. There were no injuries, the person said. So far, there have been no arrests. The Police Department is close to Ebster Park.

A message sent to the Police Department’s spokesperson was not immediately returned. Witnesses contacted Decaturish to provide some details.

One witness said it occurred on Electric Avenue and involved multiple shots and shooters. There was a lacrosse game happening on a nearby field at the time. The shooters were in a black Scion. Three people got out to fire shots while one stayed in the car, the witness told Decaturish.

Another person familiar with what happened said there were about 200 people on the field when the shooting occurred and everyone ducked for cover.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

