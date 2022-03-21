Decatur Police looking for black Chevrolet Impala related to shooting near Ebster Park

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are investigating after reports of shots fired at the Allen Wilson Terrace apartments near Ebster Park that occurred on Sunday, March 20. Decatur Police provided an update this afternoon regarding details of the ongoing investigation.

DPD is looking for a black Chevrolet Impala with damage to the front driver’s side fender. Two people exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another group of people standing outside the apartments. No one was struck by any of the shots, according to a Facebook post from DPD.

A lacrosse game was going on at Ebster Field, just a short distance away, when the shooting happened.

“The parents, coaches, athletes, and spectators all heard the shooting occur and took precautions to protect themselves,” the Facebook post states. “While no shots were directed toward the field or its participants, an incident of this magnitude is certainly alarming and terrifying to experience.”

In an email sent to the Renfroe Middle School community on Monday, Principal Greg Wiseman said the school has been alerted about the incident and that Renfroe students were playing lacrosse at the time.

“The Renfroe counseling team is already working on supporting our students who may need help processing this experience,” Wiseman said in the email.

The police department is investigating the situation expeditiously and thoroughly, DPD said in the Facebook post.

“While we cannot undo the act itself, we can assure you that we are doing everything that we can to locate those individuals responsible for this crime and hold them accountable for their actions. The safety of the community is our number one priority,” the Facebook post states. “We are working with the City of Decatur Active Living Department to ensure that future events scheduled for Ebster Field are safe for everyone to attend. While it is easy to say crime can happen anywhere, it is never acceptable when it happens to you. This was an atrocious act, and the members of the Decatur Police Department are personally invested in solving this crime.”

The Police Department is close to Ebster Park.

“On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 2:25 pm, Decatur Police responded to the area of Electric Avenue and Robin Street in reference to people discharging firearms. At this time, it is believed two parties fired several shots at one another at the location,” Decatur Police Department spokesperson Sgt. John Bender previously said. “As of now, we have not encountered anyone with injuries from the incident. If you have any information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

