Decatur School Board to continue discussing fiscal year 2023 budget

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. for a work session. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave. in Decatur.

During the meeting, the board will continue discussing the fiscal year 2023 draft budget. CSD’s current fiscal year, 2022, ends on June 30 and fiscal year 2023 begins on July 1. The next budget will need to be approved by July 1.

Chief Financial Officer Lonita Broome and Superintendent Maggie Fehrman presented the preliminary draft fiscal year 2023 budget at the March 8 school board meeting, which reflects $3.8 million in operational budget cuts.

The school system’s budget breaks down into four categories — the school nutrition revenue budget, the special revenue budget, the capital projects budget and the general fund budget.

The preliminary FY23 general fund budget anticipates receiving about $85 million in revenue and spending the same amount, reflecting a balanced budget. The district’s fund balance, its reserve fund, is projected to have a beginning balance of $5.6 million and a projected ending balance of $6.1 million.

The fund balance is also looked at in terms of percentage of expenditures in the general fund that come from the reserves and is required to be at least at 4%. The base budget for fiscal year 2023 projected the fund balance to be at $2.1 million and 2.45% of expenditures by the end of the fiscal year. The preliminary FY23 budget projects the fund balance to end at 7.17%.

The school system’s budget breaks down into four categories — the school nutrition revenue budget, the special revenue budget, the capital projects budget and the general fund budget.

The preliminary FY23 general fund budget anticipates receiving about $85 million in revenue and spending the same amount, reflecting a balanced budget. The district’s fund balance, its reserve fund, is projected to have a beginning balance of $5.6 million and a projected ending balance of $6.1 million.

The fund balance is also looked at in terms of percentage of expenditures in the general fund that come from the reserves and is required to be at least at 4%. The base budget for fiscal year 2023 projected the fund balance to be at $2.1 million and 2.45% of expenditures by the end of the fiscal year. The preliminary FY23 budget projects the fund balance to end at 7.17%.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.