Decatur seeking public input on noise ordinance update

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is seeking public input as the city updates its noise ordinance. The online survey will close on May 6.

The city is seeking input from all residents — owners and renters — about the impacts of noise sources on the quality of life and potential noise regulations.

To participate in the survey, click here. If anyone faces technical issues or would like to share additional information about their concerns, email to [email protected].

City staff and a steering committee kicked off the noise ordinance update in December 2021 and will consider possible updates to the noise ordinance, which will include discussing leaf blowers.

“It’s more than just the leaf blowers, but we do understand the consternation caused by leaf blowers and other lawn equipment. The team will start meeting, and they’re going to pull together a steering committee,” City Manager Andrea Arnold previously said.

The steering committee will look at other updates as well, which could include regulations on other lawn equipment, addressing noise from large generators and looking at outdoor music, among other things. She added that the process will be similar to what the city did regarding rental scooters.

The city staff and steering committee with engage the community and ultimately come back to the city commission with updates to the noise ordinance.

The Georgia Legislature was considering a bill that would’ve prohibited cities from banning gas-powered leaf blowers. However, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the bill did not make it to the senate by crossover day, meaning the bill is unlikely to pass this year.

Decatur city commissioners were keeping track of that legislation.