Decatur Square nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Public Squares list

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Square is currently ranked No. 2 on the leaderboard for USA Today’s 10 Best Public Squares list. There is still time to cast a vote for the Square.

The poll closes on Monday, April 11. To vote, click here.

Around the world, cities are centered around public squares, which continue to play an important role as gathering places and event grounds in cities across the country. Individuals can vote for their favorite square until April 11 and the 10 winning squares will be announced on Friday, April 22.

“Decatur Square sits in the heart of the historic downtown,” the USA Today list of nominees says. “Centered on the old DeKalb County courthouse, this 15-block, leafy space isn’t so much a square as a pedestrian promenade lined with more than 85 local shops and restaurants and accented with period streetlamps and painted murals.”

Here are some other photos of the Decatur Square taken by Dean Hesse:

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.