Decatur Square nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Public Squares list

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Square is currently ranked No. 2 on the leaderboard for USA Today’s 10 Best Public Squares list. There is still time to cast a vote for the Square.
The poll closes on Monday, April 11. To vote, click here.
Around the world, cities are centered around public squares, which continue to play an important role as gathering places and event grounds in cities across the country. Individuals can vote for their favorite square until April 11 and the 10 winning squares will be announced on Friday, April 22.
“Decatur Square sits in the heart of the historic downtown,” the USA Today list of nominees says. “Centered on the old DeKalb County courthouse, this 15-block, leafy space isn’t so much a square as a pedestrian promenade lined with more than 85 local shops and restaurants and accented with period streetlamps and painted murals.”
Here are some other photos of the Decatur Square taken by Dean Hesse:
Jason Woods and son T.J., 4, take a walk on a spring-like day at the Decatur Square on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Steven Palefsky brings ice cream to the family on a spring-like day at the Decatur Square on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People visit the Decatur Square on a spring-like day with temperatures nearing 70 degrees on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leigha Lee and Jay Kim have an ice cream on a spring-like day at the Decatur Square on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Reuben Lee soaks up some sun on a spring-like day at the Decatur Square on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Deanna Gomes, on left, and Keri Holland sit in the sun on a spring-like day at the Decatur Square on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leigh Richey and her daughter Charlotte picnic on a spring-like day at the Decatur Square on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Visiting from Marietta, David Harris relaxes in the sun at the Decatur Square on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Six-year-old Joe Harris draws with chalk on the sidewalk during the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Decolonize Decatur Committee “Genocide Cannon on the Square” Teach-In at the “Indian War” cannon by the historic DeKalb County courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 22. Joe said his drawing showed two people and the words NO meant no to fighting. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Todd Burford and Paula McCarron wait for takeout at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Burford said being outside without a mask is fine with him, but he will always wear a mask indoors. “And I may continue to do it after the scare is over,” he said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brett Bedwell and his fiancée Emily Morrow have a beer at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Bedwell said, “We haven’t been here in so long because of COVID-19. We hopped a MARTA train at Lindberg to do some bar hopping and support the businesses here. We are both double vaccinated, so that takes the pressure off.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Self-taught visual artist Emmanuel Rivas (@nomadmanny) stands in front of his mural in progress titled “Life is given death, a relationship with truth.” on the Decatur Square May 18, 2021. According to Rivas the piece is meant to encapsulate the choices we do have in our life and the ones we have no power over. Rivas said the mural was commissioned by Adult Swim through Living Walls. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.