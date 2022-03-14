Type to search

Decaturish offering summer internships for college and high school students

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 14, 2022
Decaturish.com will offer summer internship opportunities to qualified high school and college students.

Our high school internship will pay $500 for the summer. Our college internship will pay $1,000 for the summer.  Schedules will be determined based on the winning candidate’s availability for the summer.

Here are application instructions for each candidate.

High School Internship

Responsibilities:

– Shadowing Decaturish editors and writers

– Writing articles / taking photos under the guidance of Decaturish editors and writers

Qualifications: 

– Must be a rising or graduating senior

– Must attend high school and live in DeKalb County, Ga.

– Must provide at least three writing samples

– Must provide two letters of recommendation from people not related to the applicant

– Must be comfortable working in an all-virtual environment

Compensation: 

$500 for the summer, schedule tbd

Application deadline: 

April 14

How to apply: 

Email [email protected] and put “high school intern” in the subject line.

Notice of Award:

May 1

College Internship 

Responsibilities:

– Shadowing Decaturish editors and writers

– Writing articles / taking photos under the guidance of Decaturish editors and writers

– Writing events round ups, business brief roundups and social media posting under the guidance of Decaturish editors and writers

Qualifications: 

– Must be enrolled in a journalism program at a four-year university

– Must provide at least three examples of published news articles

– Must provide two letters of recommendation from people not related to the applicant

– Must be comfortable working in an all-virtual environment

– Preference will be given to local candidates. All candidates must be available to cover in-person meetings in DeKalb County, Ga. as needed

Compensation: 

$1,000 for the summer, schedule tbd

Application deadline: 

April 14

How to apply: 

Email [email protected] and put “college  intern” in the subject line.

Notice of Award:

May 1

We look forward to reviewing your applications. If you appreciate Decaturish offering opportunities to students, consider supporting us by visiting supportmylocalnews.com

