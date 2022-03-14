Decaturish offering summer internships for college and high school students

Share

Decaturish.com will offer summer internship opportunities to qualified high school and college students.

Our high school internship will pay $500 for the summer. Our college internship will pay $1,000 for the summer. Schedules will be determined based on the winning candidate’s availability for the summer.

Here are application instructions for each candidate.

High School Internship

Responsibilities:

– Shadowing Decaturish editors and writers

– Writing articles / taking photos under the guidance of Decaturish editors and writers

Qualifications:

– Must be a rising or graduating senior

– Must attend high school and live in DeKalb County, Ga.

– Must provide at least three writing samples

– Must provide two letters of recommendation from people not related to the applicant

– Must be comfortable working in an all-virtual environment

Compensation:

$500 for the summer, schedule tbd

Application deadline:

April 14

How to apply:

Email [email protected] and put “high school intern” in the subject line.

Notice of Award:

May 1

College Internship

Responsibilities:

– Shadowing Decaturish editors and writers

– Writing articles / taking photos under the guidance of Decaturish editors and writers

– Writing events round ups, business brief roundups and social media posting under the guidance of Decaturish editors and writers

Qualifications:

– Must be enrolled in a journalism program at a four-year university

– Must provide at least three examples of published news articles

– Must provide two letters of recommendation from people not related to the applicant

– Must be comfortable working in an all-virtual environment

– Preference will be given to local candidates. All candidates must be available to cover in-person meetings in DeKalb County, Ga. as needed

Compensation:

$1,000 for the summer, schedule tbd

Application deadline:

April 14

How to apply:

Email [email protected] and put “college intern” in the subject line.

Notice of Award:

May 1

We look forward to reviewing your applications. If you appreciate Decaturish offering opportunities to students, consider supporting us by visiting supportmylocalnews.com

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.