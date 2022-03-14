Decaturish offering summer internships for college and high school students
Decaturish.com will offer summer internship opportunities to qualified high school and college students.
Our high school internship will pay $500 for the summer. Our college internship will pay $1,000 for the summer. Schedules will be determined based on the winning candidate’s availability for the summer.
Here are application instructions for each candidate.
High School Internship
Responsibilities:
– Shadowing Decaturish editors and writers
– Writing articles / taking photos under the guidance of Decaturish editors and writers
Qualifications:
– Must be a rising or graduating senior
– Must attend high school and live in DeKalb County, Ga.
– Must provide at least three writing samples
– Must provide two letters of recommendation from people not related to the applicant
– Must be comfortable working in an all-virtual environment
Compensation:
$500 for the summer, schedule tbd
Application deadline:
April 14
How to apply:
Email [email protected] and put “high school intern” in the subject line.
Notice of Award:
May 1
College Internship
Responsibilities:
– Shadowing Decaturish editors and writers
– Writing articles / taking photos under the guidance of Decaturish editors and writers
– Writing events round ups, business brief roundups and social media posting under the guidance of Decaturish editors and writers
Qualifications:
– Must be enrolled in a journalism program at a four-year university
– Must provide at least three examples of published news articles
– Must provide two letters of recommendation from people not related to the applicant
– Must be comfortable working in an all-virtual environment
– Preference will be given to local candidates. All candidates must be available to cover in-person meetings in DeKalb County, Ga. as needed
Compensation:
$1,000 for the summer, schedule tbd
Application deadline:
April 14
How to apply:
Email [email protected] and put “college intern” in the subject line.
Notice of Award:
May 1
We look forward to reviewing your applications. If you appreciate Decaturish offering opportunities to students, consider supporting us by visiting supportmylocalnews.com
