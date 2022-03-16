DeKalb County Police to host Safety Fair

Share

DeKalb County, GA – The DeKalb County Police Department is hosting a free safety fair on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South DeKalb Plaza, 2627 Candler Road, a press release said.

During the fair, residents will receive free gun locks, car seat safety checks, DUI simulators, child ID kits, information on how to create a neighborhood watch, and more.

Residents also will have the opportunity to meet and greet representatives of the DeKalb County Police Department, including the department’s Police Athletic League Plus and the Community Policing Unit which will host games for the community to enjoy.

“We are asking everyone who owns a firearm and needs a gun lock to please come out and get one free of charge, no questions asked,” said DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “We just want to do our part in keeping our community safe, and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

