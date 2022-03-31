Easter parade of antique cars returns to Avondale Estates

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Peach State Cadillac and LaSalle Club will host the 22nd annual Easter parade through historic Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, at 2:30 p.m.

Cars will meet behind Avondale Estates City Hall and will be lead through the residential neighborhood by the city’s police department, according to an announcement from the city.

After the end of the parade, the Peach State Cadillac and LaSalle Club will provide light refreshments. Residents are encouraged to join the club and take a closer look at the end of the parade behind Dewey Brown Plaza on South Avondale Road.

There will be about 50 cars from the AACA, Model A Restorers Club, Early Ford V-8 Club, Cadillac Club and other antique car clubs.