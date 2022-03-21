GDOT in the process of resurfacing Clairemont Avenue

Share

Decatur, GA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is in the process of resurfacing Clairemont Avenue. Contractors have started the preliminary work and will continue through late March.

Paving within the city limits of Decatur is expected to start in April and is anticipated to be finished within 60 days, according to a Facebook post from the city.

“Please be advised that there will be nightly traffic interruptions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday, weather permitting,” the Facebook post states. “As always, remember to reduce your speeds in the work zone, wear seatbelts and eliminate distractions behind the wheel. For questions or more information, please contact Borden Polk, Area Engineer, at [email protected].”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.