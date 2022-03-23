George Chidi recognized as Center for Civic Innovation 2022 Good Trouble Honoree

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Center for Civic Innovation 2022 Good Trouble Honors celebrates Atlanta’s community of good troublemakers and recognizes the community leaders, civic entrepreneurs and movement builders who are making a difference in Atlanta in the areas of civic engagement, championing equity, innovation in government and investing in impact.

This year George Chidi, a contributor to Decaturish and former Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter, is a Good Trouble Honoree, according to the event announcement.

Chidi began his journalism career in the United States Army and has ranged from covering the tech bubble in the 2000s to service as a small town city councilman in Georgia. When Chidi isn’t writing or reporting on politics and crime for his Substack newsletter, The Atlanta Objective, he covers the state for the Intercept, hosts public affairs programming for Fox 5 Atlanta.

The other honorees include Wande Okunoren-Meadows, Raising Expectations, state Rep. Park Cannon and Soisette Lumpkin.

The gala will be held on Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. at the Fox Theatre.

Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt said, “We could not be prouder of George. He’s a treasure. We are so honored that George chooses to share his talents with us. You may not always agree with what he has to say, but there’s no one in journalism doing the kind of work he’s doing right now. He’s one of the best in the business.”

