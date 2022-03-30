Office space being renovated at Clairemont, West Ponce in downtown Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — The office buildings at the corner of Clairemont and West Ponce de Leon Avenues in downtown Decatur are being renovated to get ready to lease as office suites.

The building used to be leased to Emory as a call center, but the facility is now vacant. The owners are “white boxing” the space to the offices can be leased again, Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said at the March 18 Downtown Development Authority retreat. DPR Construction is working on the renovation.

“No permits have been submitted that would build it out as a restaurant. They are removing all of the stuff from the call center. They picked up and moved and left all of the desks and everything. They’re just white boxing it for a new tenant to come in. We have not seen any tenant improvement permits yet,” Threadgill said.

In recent years, the DDA has worked on an office recruiting campaign, and DDA Chair Conor McNally said the board should think about how they can build on what they’ve done.

“It’s very important for us to be communicating with and talking to them, understanding where they are and what we can do to support them in their efforts because our interests are aligned. We want to help them be successful. We want to help them accrue tenants,” McNally said. “Now may be a good time for us to reach back out to that owner and as they are in the process of rebuilding and re-leasing that building understand what are they looking to do, what are their goals and objectives and how can we shape what we do to support them.”

