(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates hosts third annual Frühlingsfest

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Avondale Estates, GA — The German Cultural Center of the Southeast, the city of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority hosted the third annual Frühlingsfest in Avondale’s Rail Arts District on Saturday, March 19. The weather was near perfect and big crowds came out to enjoy the family-friendly celebration of Germanic culture with traditional food and drink, music, art and children’s activities.
Chas Berndt drank his beer from a boot shaped glass during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Doug and Kevin Bastuba have a beer and a pretzel during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People wait in line to purchase pretzels during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Atlanta Concert Band performs traditional German selections during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Linda Sumner and Darrell Nottage attend Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michael Posey from the German Consulate in Atlanta poses with his Volkswagen during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lisa Meyer and Georgiy Pyantkovsky hold Ukraine flags during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Deele Barker with Love Peace and Harmony band wows the crowd with a cover of the Journey song Don’t Stop Believin’ during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Josh Geiger from Woodstock Pretzel Company cooks bratwurst during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at Little Cottage Brewery during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Martin makes traditional chimney cakes during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joey Gray from The Beer Growler pours a 32-ounce mug of beer during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the artist booths along Pine Street during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Guss Rodriguez and Lenny at Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jonas Brenneman holds a German flag during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Karl Maximilian works on a 32-ounce mug of beer during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children’s bookseller Deutsche LeseEcke sells a variety of German language books during Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
