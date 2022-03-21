(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates hosts third annual Frühlingsfest

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — The German Cultural Center of the Southeast, the city of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority hosted the third annual Frühlingsfest in Avondale’s Rail Arts District on Saturday, March 19. The weather was near perfect and big crowds came out to enjoy the family-friendly celebration of Germanic culture with traditional food and drink, music, art and children’s activities.

