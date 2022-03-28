(PHOTOS) Beacon Hill Concert Series holds first event in Decatur

Decatur, GA — The first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series was held on the lawn at the Beacon Municipal Center Plaza at West Trinity Place and Electric Avenue on Sunday, March 27 with Beacon Hill elders sharing memories of their community and listening to live music from John Boy & Surround Sound.
The concert series is a partnership between the city of Decatur and Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and was inspired by a directive from Mayor Emerita Elizabeth Wilson to host a concert on the Beacon lawn. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Fonta High said Sunday was the first of many music installations to come and thanked Decatur City Commissioner Lesa Mayer for making the series happen.
The Beacon Hill Concert Series will be held quarterly and will feature live music from Black and Indigenous artists. The next concert is scheduled for June.
Beacon Hill was the historically Black community in Decatur that was dismantled using a combination of ordinance changes, eminent domain and the inequitable practices associated with “urban renewal” in the 50s and 60s.
Beacon Hill elder Clarence Scott, who played 13 seasons in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns from 1971-1983, shows trading cards from his time in the game during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children from Trinity Walk attend the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon Hill elders were honored during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Doris Sims Johnson was one of the first ten students to integrate Decatur High School and shared her memories during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon Hill elder Rená Griffith Tate is recognized during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wanda Wynn shared her memories of Beacon Hill along with her brother Dick Sims and cousin Viki Ivey during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Commissioner Lesa Mayer dances with Caitlin and Courtlin Moore during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Mawuli Davis, his wife, City Schools of Decatur Board member Jana Johnson-Davis and others in the crowd react to the music of John Boy & Surround Sound during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon Hill elders A. L. Rogers and his wife Dorothy enjoy the music of John Boy & Surround Sound during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joyce Washington, on left, and her daughter Tammy Washington dance to the music of John Boy & Surround Sound during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Mayor Emerita Elizabeth Wilson speaks during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. “I’ve been resident of Beacon Hill since 1949,” Wilson said. “In 1955 I became a registered voter here in the city of Decatur. My life goes back to 18-19 years old and working in the community to make it better for all of us. I want all of us to never forget that this was the Beacon Hill community. We had everything- schools, churches, businesses, community and we made a difference, not only in this community but in this town. I feel so blessed to have lived 90 years here. I’m going to sit back and enjoy all of you doing what else needs to be done to make this the best community in all of this country and feel proud of it.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon Hill elder Margara Allen is recognized during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Boy & Surround Sound perform during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather on the lawn at the Beacon Municipal Center Plaza at West Trinity Place and Electric Avenue for live music from John Boy & Surround Sound during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Boy & Surround Sound perform during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Commissioner Lesa Mayer, on left, and Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett dance to the music of John Boy & Surround Sound during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Boy & Surround Sound perform during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children listen while Decatur Mayor Emerita Elizabeth Wilson speaks during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
