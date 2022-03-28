(PHOTOS) Beacon Hill Concert Series holds first event in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — The first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series was held on the lawn at the Beacon Municipal Center Plaza at West Trinity Place and Electric Avenue on Sunday, March 27 with Beacon Hill elders sharing memories of their community and listening to live music from John Boy & Surround Sound.

The concert series is a partnership between the city of Decatur and Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and was inspired by a directive from Mayor Emerita Elizabeth Wilson to host a concert on the Beacon lawn. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Fonta High said Sunday was the first of many music installations to come and thanked Decatur City Commissioner Lesa Mayer for making the series happen.

The Beacon Hill Concert Series will be held quarterly and will feature live music from Black and Indigenous artists. The next concert is scheduled for June.

Beacon Hill was the historically Black community in Decatur that was dismantled using a combination of ordinance changes, eminent domain and the inequitable practices associated with “urban renewal” in the 50s and 60s.

