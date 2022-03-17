(PHOTOS) Imagine Picasso

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Atlanta, GA — During a press preview on March 16, Decaturish got a look at the new Imagine Picasso exhibit that opens today at Pullman Yards. Licensed by the Picasso Administration, the digital art exhibition was created by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, the same team behind Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Mauger personally selected more than 200 of Picasso’s works for the exhibit from museums, galleries and private collections around the world.
Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition runs from March 17 through June 19, 2022 at Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, 30317.
Tickets are available at: https://imaginepicassoexhibit.com/atlanta
More than 200 of the artist’s works personally selected for the exhibit from museums, galleries and private collections around the world by Imagine Picasso co-creator Annabelle Mauger are on display in the first room visitors enter. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Imagine Picasso co-creator Annabelle Mauger leads members of the media on a tour of the new exhibition at Pullman Yards on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Images of Picasso are projected as the different periods of the artist’s work are displayed during Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition running now through June 19, 2022 at Pullman Yards. Photo by Dean Hesse.
More than 200 of the artist’s paintings are projected from floor to ceiling during Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition running now through June 19, 2022 at Pullman Yards. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Imagine Picasso co-creator Annabelle Mauger (l) and producer Jacob Cohl stand in the immersive room where more than 200 of the artist’s paintings are projected from floor to ceiling. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition runs from March 17 through June 19, 2022 at Pullman Yards. Photo by Dean Hesse.
