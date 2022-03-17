(PHOTOS) Imagine Picasso

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — During a press preview on March 16, Decaturish got a look at the new Imagine Picasso exhibit that opens today at Pullman Yards. Licensed by the Picasso Administration, the digital art exhibition was created by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, the same team behind Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Mauger personally selected more than 200 of Picasso’s works for the exhibit from museums, galleries and private collections around the world.

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition runs from March 17 through June 19, 2022 at Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, 30317.

Tickets are available at: https://imaginepicassoexhibit.com/atlanta

