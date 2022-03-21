(PHOTOS) Touch A Truck 2022

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — A wide variety of vehicles and heavy equipment were on hand at the East Lake MARTA station for people to touch and explore during Decatur’s always popular Touch A Truck event on Saturday, March 19.
The event gives children an opportunity to see, touch and explore their favorite trucks or heavy equipment on wheels. The event returned after a two-year hiatus and featured city of Decatur and DeKalb County fire trucks, dump trucks, tractors, police cars, motorcycles and bicycles.
A wide variety of vehicles and heavy equipment were on display during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out a 1953 GMC bus MARTA brought out during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The bus was operated by the Atlanta Transit Company from 1953 to 1974. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Senior Equipment Operator Hervy Agee looks on while Megan Stadnisky tries out the wash down hose from a DeKalb County Watershed Management water truck during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse
Two-year-old Max O’Day looks out from MARTA’s 1953 GMC bus during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bus Instructor Delano Robinson gives a tour of one of six new electric buses that have been added to the MARTA fleet during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Investigator Michael Pullom gives three-year-old Felix Robinson a tour of MARTA Police Department’s Armored Tactical BearCat SWAT vehicle during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Driver Engineer Thomas Edwards from DeKalb Fire Rescue’s Company 1 looks on while his fellow crew members give tours of their pumper during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Fire Rescue FAO Andrew Abbasi gives a tour of the department’s 100-foot aerial ladder during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Noah Borell explores a city of Decatur police car with his mother Ng Borell during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nine-year-old Chase Barnes smiles at his grandmother while sitting in Horace Hightower’s Slingshot three wheeled motorcycle during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Automotive Technician Corey Brown brought out a MARTA lowboy for Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out a piece of city of Decatur’s excavation equipment during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Operator Cornell Grant poses with city of Decatur’s snowplow during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
MARTA Police brought out their Armored Tactical BearCat SWAT vehicle to Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Active Living Facility Manager Lee William sits on the bike used to promote active living and Decatur as a bike friendly community during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People had the chance to touch a copy of city of Decatur’s 2023 budget and talk about it with City Manager Andrea Arnold (l) and City Clerk Meredith Roark during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Crossing Guard Miss Carolyn holds her blinking stop sign during Touch A Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
