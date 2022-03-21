(PHOTOS) Touch A Truck 2022

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — A wide variety of vehicles and heavy equipment were on hand at the East Lake MARTA station for people to touch and explore during Decatur’s always popular Touch A Truck event on Saturday, March 19.

The event gives children an opportunity to see, touch and explore their favorite trucks or heavy equipment on wheels. The event returned after a two-year hiatus and featured city of Decatur and DeKalb County fire trucks, dump trucks, tractors, police cars, motorcycles and bicycles.

