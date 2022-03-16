Renfroe Middle principal returning to lead Winnona Park Elementary

Share

Decatur, GA — Greg Wiseman is returning to his old job as principal of Winnona Park Elementary, leaving a vacancy at Renfroe Middle School.

Wiseman became principal of the school in 2018, first on an interim basis and later permanently. Fast-forward four years and his replacement at Winnona Park, Ruth Scott, has announced she is resigning at the end of this school year.

City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Maggie Fehrman decided to give the job back to Wiseman, who had been at Winnona Park for 12 years before taking the Renfroe job.

“I understand that some may feel the process was not followed in that I did not interview other candidates,” Fehrman wrote in a letter to parents and staff. “However, I believe that sitting principals in our district should be afforded the opportunity to fill vacant principal positions before we interview other candidates. I will continue to use this process going forward as principal positions open in CSD. I am committed to always gathering community and staff input on the traits they would like to see in the next principal prior to making a decision for who to appoint when there are principal vacancies. Mr. Wiseman has the experience, dedication, and love of the WP community that made this the right choice.”

Wiseman said in a letter to parents that returning to Winnona Park feels like “coming home.”

“CSD is the only school system I ever worked for, starting as a fifth grade teacher at Clairemont,” he wrote. “It is the only school system I want to work for.”

Here are the full letters from Dr. Fehrman and Wiseman to the Winnona Park community:

Greetings Winnona Park Staff and Families, After careful consideration and much thought and reflection, I have decided to appoint Greg Wiseman, the current Renfroe Principal, as the next principal at Winnona Park. Many of you know that Mr. Wiseman was the principal at Winnona Park for twelve years before moving to the middle school principal position. As I reviewed the list of traits the Winnona Park community and staff wanted to see in their next principal, it was clear that Mr. Wiseman was the best choice to fill this position. I understand that some may feel the process was not followed in that I did not interview other candidates. However, I believe that sitting principals in our district should be afforded the opportunity to fill vacant principal positions before we interview other candidates. I will continue to use this process going forward as principal positions open in CSD. I am committed to always gathering community and staff input on the traits they would like to see in the next principal prior to making a decision for who to appoint when there are principal vacancies. Mr. Wiseman has the experience, dedication, and love of the WP community that made this the right choice. Best, Dr. Fehrman Please see the message below from Principal Wiseman Dear Winnona Park Community, At the conclusion of this school year, I will transition from the principal’s role at Renfroe Middle School to become the Winnona Park principal once again. When the opportunity came up to return to Winnona Park, I could not pass that up.I am an elementary teacher and educator to the core. I am grateful to have the opportunity to reunite with this school community and EL Education, an amazing partner I’ve had the privilege to work with for 20 years. I also look forward to reuniting with my colleagues at WP and working with those I have yet to meet. In a sense, I feel like I’m coming home. I spent 12 years as principal of WP until I was asked to take over as principal at RMS. I didn’t have the aspiration to leave WP. However, I felt it was my duty as a loyal employee of City Schools of Decatur to help. I was also up for a new challenge. This was my fifth year as principal of RMS. It is an amazing middle school with a truly dedicated staff and really cool kids. There is an energy and vibe in the halls that can’t be matched, and the respect I have for every teacher and staff member at RMS is immeasurable. I will miss Renfroe greatly. Renfroe Middle School is in great hands. The new principal will be blessed with amazing teachers, administration team, counseling team and front office staff. CSD is the only school system I ever worked for, starting as a fifth grade teacher at Clairemont. It is the only school system I want to work for. I am very fortunate to live and work in this community. My wife Christine and I sent our boys to school in Decatur as infants at the Frasier Center and they have since graduated from DHS. I am truly vested in Decatur. I am so excited to come back to Winnona Park! Sincerely, Greg Wiseman

