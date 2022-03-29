Vista Grove proposal may become City of North Decatur, would include parts of Scottdale

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Proposals for new cities in DeKalb County didn’t move forward in this legislative session, but legislators are continuing to explore options.

Decaturish has learned that State Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, is preparing a proposal for a City of North Decatur. The proposal would be a rebranding of the proposed city of Vista Grove, with an expanded map that would include parts of Scottdale and neighborhoods that recently expressed an interest in joining a city of Brookhaven, according to Sen. Elena Parent. State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver also is familiar with the proposal, but referred all questions to Sen. Harrell.

Parent said the bill isn’t going anywhere this year.

“That’s the sort of substitute proposal she’s been working on for the Vista Grove thing we sponsored a couple of years ago,” Parent said. “I think it’s a little farther south than that bill we put in a couple of years ago.”

There is a map under consideration, but a copy was not immediately available. Previous maps showed Vista Grove would be bordered by I-85 on the northwest side, I-285 on the eastern side and would have a population of around 60,000 people. Parent said the map for the City of North Decatur does not include Druid Hills but does extend to the Decatur city limits. Parent anticipates discussions about the idea over the next year.

“The idea would be we would have a couple of delegation meetings over the interim and see what neighborhoods think,” Parent said. “I’m not sure how she wants to handle that.”

Parent said Vista Grove advocates are “supportive” of the idea. Messages to Vista Grove organizers and Sen. Harrell were not immediately returned.

On the Vista Grove Facebook page, supporters posted a message from Sen. Harrell that made reference to the City of North Decatur idea.

“During the last two years I have spent a significant amount of time discussing and researching the impact of forming a city in unincorporated DeKalb north of Decatur — which happens to be where I live,” Harrell wrote. “There are several reasons why this has become urgent.

“First, a new city in north DeKalb would protect DeKalb County Schools by permanently defining school district lines relative to cities that have their own school systems (Decatur and Atlanta). This keeps them from annexing commercial areas that have a strong tax base and few students, which would drain revenues from DeKalb schools.

“Second, surrounding cities with their own police departments are actively annexing unincorporated neighborhoods, which enlarges their city police force. A recent study conducted by the Carl Vinson Institute on Government concluded that expansion of city police departments in north DeKalb is significantly and adversely impacting the DeKalb Department of Public Safety. There is now a consensus that any new city will contract with DeKalb for police services.

“Finally, residents of this area need a stronger local voice in regional planning. For example, the mayors along the 285 corridor have been working on adding Bus Rapid Transit to the 285 express lanes plan, but the residents in the unincorporated areas are not at the table.”

Here’s the full message published on the Vista Grove page:

